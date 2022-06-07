Paramount Commerce launches Instant Bank Transfer payment solution in Canada

The launch comes two months after Ontario’s online gambling market opened.

The global bank account-based payments provider has launched the product in the online gaming and sports betting markets.

Canada.- Paramount Commerce, a global bank-account-based payments provider, has launched its Instant Bank Transfer payment solution in Canada for igaming and sports betting operators.

Instant Bank Transfer was built for gaming with features such as 1-click express deposits and in-game deposits. It allows consumers to make deposits to their accounts without leaving the gaming experience.

The solution validates payment account ownership on withdrawals as well as deposits, so consumers can use Instant Bank Transfer to collect their winnings directly to their bank account regardless of the method used to deposit funds.

Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce, said: “With low credit card acceptance rates, Canada’s iGaming market needs a seamless bank-account-based payment option. Instant Bank Transfer will greatly benefit Ontario’s newly regulated market by improving player acquisition and loyalty.”

The launch comes two months after Ontario’s online gambling market opened for business. Online casino and sports betting launched in the Canadian province on April 4.

Hacksaw Gaming receives licence in Ontario

Hacksaw Gaming has received its first licence in North America. The company was approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) to offer a selection of its portfolio in the Canadian province.

The company’s first titles to go live in Ontario includes Chaos Crew, Joker Bombs, Wanted: Dead or a Wild, and some from their latest Dare2Win vertical with titles, Mines and Boxes.

