Paraguay gambling regulation: President Peña endores reforms

The president has endorsed a bill that would open up municipal gambling monopolies.

Paraguay.- The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, has given his endorsement to a bill that aims to reform gambling legislation in the South American country. The bill has been sent to the National Congress for an express review.

Proposed by Peña and economy minister Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, the bill would modify and extend Law No. 1016/1997, which establishes the legal framework for games of chance. Reforms include moving the gambling regulator Conajzar to the tax agency DNIT. The aim of relocating the regulator is to improve efficiency and provide more resources and powers, including 800 inspectors.

The reforms also intend to end municipal monopolies on gambling following a controversial sports betting tender last year. Conajzar’s tender was declared invalid after the regulator awarded it to Daruma SAM, and the regulator was subject to an investigation by CONACOM.

Under the proposed reforms, the Paraguayan gambling market would be opened up, with no limit on the number of licences. Online casino would also be regulated in addition to land-based casinos, lotteries and sports betting.

Lorena Rojas, head of the gambling trade group APOJA, has welcomed the move. Given that the ruling party has majorities in both houses, the bill is expected to pass smoothly. Peña’s endorsement comes after the Paraguayan Senate’s Constitutional Affairs Committee confirmed the postponement of its review of the country’s gambling legislation.