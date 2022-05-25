Coolbet joins IBIA following licence approval in Ontario

Coolbet’s membership comes a month after the operator was approved for a licence in Ontario.

The firm has become a member of the International Betting Integrity Association following its approval to launch in the Ontario-regulated market.

Canada.- GAN-owned Coolbet has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) just over a month after the operator was approved for a licence in the Ontario market. The online gambling market in Ontario opened on April 4.

Endre Nesset, senior vice president of global sports at GAN, said: “We are very pleased to be part of the IBIA. There is strength in numbers and power in unity, and together with the rest of IBIA’s members we are in great position to help maintain integrity and stop foul play in our industry.”

In 2001, GAN Limited acquired the Vincent Group, parent company of Coolbet. The $175m cash and stock deal was first announced in November 2020 and helped position GAN as a full-service B2B solutions provider for real-money gaming in the US market. The operator also holds operating licences in Malta, Sweden, and Estonia.

In April, International sports betting brand VBET, which is part of Vivaro Limited and has licences to operate in Great Britain, Malta, France, and Sweden, with applications pending in a number of other jurisdictions, joined the IBIA.

IBIA launches monitoring service in US and Canada

In February, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) launched its integrity monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The integrity body has already obtained licences in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Wyoming, and more are pending. The launch is supported by major operators FanDuel and DraftKings.

IBIA’s integrity system monitors 60 per cent of the US online betting market. The system can detect and report suspicious betting transactions and behaviors through customer data analysis.

