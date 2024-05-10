Paragon Casino Resort celebrates its 30th anniversary

The casino will commemorate its anniversary in June.

US.- The Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Paragon Casino Resort will celebrate its 30th anniversary on June 3. An event will be held in the Mari Showroom.

The casino floor features over 30 tables including a high limit room, live poker, sports betting and more than 1,000 slot machines. It has renovated 531 rooms, suites, hotel corridors and its lobby. For its 30th anniversary, it’s revamped its eagle statue in the main entrance of the casino.

Marshall Ray Sampson, Paragon’s general manager, said: “Paragon Casino Resort has and always will be the entertainment heart of Avoyelles Parish. Our greatest pride is to bring joy to the community and all of its visitors – for the 30 years past and the 30 years to come.”

Tunica-Biloxi chairman Marshall Pierite added: “Paragon Casino Resort has always been one of our greatest accomplishments. In its 30 years of operation, Paragon has proven itself to be a beacon of happiness and philanthropy for guests and residents of Central Louisiana. We look forward to another outstanding 30 years.”