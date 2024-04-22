Palms Royale Sofia welcomes Anthony Rerecich as its new general manager

Rerecich brings years of experience in the casino and hospitality sector.

Press release.- Palms Royale Sofia, a destination for entertainment in Eastern Europe, announced the appointment of Anthony Rerecich as its newest general manager. With an extensive career in the entertainment and casino industry spanning over 38 years and a proven track record of leadership excellence, Anthony Rerecich brings a wealth of experience to the Palms Royale Sofia complex.

Angel Iribozov, chief executive and financial officer at Palms Royale Sofia, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Rerecich to the team. His extensive background in the hospitality industry and his passion for innovation and customer service make him the ideal leader to guide Palms Royale Sofia to new heights of success.

“His strategic vision and hands-on approach will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of the complex as a premier destination for entertainment and hospitality.”

Anthony Rerecich brings years of experience in the casino and hospitality sector, having held various leadership positions at renowned establishments. He has worked in casinos for the past 38 years, 33 of which were spent as casino general manager or director of operations. Rerecich spent five years as director of casino and hotel executive committee manager for Marriott International.

Anthony Rerecich commented: “I am honoured to join the Palms Royale Sofia team and be a part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to working alongside the talented team members to elevate the experience and exceed the expectations of our valued guests.”

In his new role, he will oversee all operations at the complex, including the casino floor, first-tier restaurants, and a nightclub.

Anthony Rerecich’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Palms Royale Sofia, which continues to expand and offers experiences in hospitality and entertainment.