Palms Casino Las Vegas selects AGS technology for nearly 40 table games

US.- Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas has has selected AGS’s Bonus Spin Xtreme technology for nearly 40 table games. It’s available on 24 blackjack tables, 12 baccarat tables, and 3 roulette tables.

Bonus Spin Xtreme is a proprietary technology that can link all of a casino’s table games. It includes a feature that provides larger progressive jackpots and faster incrementing. It can also offer a single jackpot on community-style table games.

Palms Las Vegas director of table games, Paul Garcia, said: “By linking nearly 40 tables on Palms’ floor to a fast-growing single jackpot pool, Bonus Spin Xtreme elevates the player experience by creating more ways to win and have fun at the table.”

AGS vice president of sales for table products, Ronald LaDuca, added: “This cutting-edge install is a major success for AGS. Our deal with the Palms marks our largest Bonus Spin Xtreme installation to date.

“We’re proud to work with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to bring BSX to new players at the Palms Las Vegas, building on our previous install of 12 roulette tables at the Band’s Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in California.”

Palms Casino Resort re-opened its doors in April. The opening celebration began with a traditional Tribal ceremony led by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) board and Palms general manager, Cynthia Kiser Murphey.

The casino had shut its doors in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians then acquired the casino from Red Rock Resorts for $650m and in December, the Nevada Gaming Commission granted The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) the operating licence for the casino.

Las Vegas visitors up 50% year-on-year in March

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has revealed that more than 3.33 million people visited Las Vegas, Nevada, in March. That’s an increase of nearly 50 per cent from 2.2 million in March 2021 and just 10 per cent below pre-pandemic numbers.

The strong visitor volume was largely due to the return of large conventions and shows. Exhibition attendance totaled 494,200, a rise of 1,500 per cent year-on-year. The market’s 150,692 hotel rooms were occupied at a rate of 80.6 per cent, up 25 per cent from 2021.

