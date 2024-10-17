Pagol.Bet enhances Brazilian market strategy with Fast Track CRM integration

The deal aims to increase player engagement and create personalised experiences.

Press release.- Fast Track, a CRM and player engagement platform designed specifically for the iGaming industry, has announced its new partnership with Pagol.Bet, a major player in Brazil’s online gaming market.

Pagol.Bet provides first-class entertainment to Brazilian players, including top slots, casino, and sports betting. The operator has been approved in the first list released by the Brazilian government and is authorised to operate until December. It has also formalised its licence application for 2025.

Now, the company is ready to enhance its marketing strategy with Fast Track, in a collaboration aimed at increasing player engagement, creating personalised experiences, and fostering long-term loyalty among Pagol.Bet users.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO at Fast Track, said: “We are delighted to partner with Pagol.Bet in Brazil, one of today’s most exciting markets. Our goal is to deliver world-class service and support their growth journey. Fast Track’s platform leverages the Singularity Model to predict user behaviour and manage complex player journeys. In Brazil’s highly competitive landscape, these innovations are crucial for staying ahead.”

Marcílio da Silva Santos, CEO at Pagol.Bet, added: “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to enhancing our market position in Brazil through advanced marketing strategies. By using Fast Track’s solutions, we aim to optimise player engagement and drive meaningful growth. With this partnership, we are confident about our future in Brazil and in our ability to thrive in this competitive market.”

See also: Fast Track and Pragmatic Solutions igaming Platform expand strategic collaboration

Anderson Smith, CGO at Pagol.Bet, commented: “The Brazilian market has huge potential, and now is the time to get ahead. With Fast Track’s tech, we’re set to drive growth, and our players will benefit greatly thanks to the new content we’ll deliver. This partnership will allow us to better segment and target players while leveraging AI to minimise manual work and speed up processes.”

Fast Track CRM is a leading player engagement platform in the igaming industry. Offering operators unparalleled flexibility to manage all their needs in real-time from one central platform, Fast Track enables gaming operators like Pagol.Bet to deliver a 1:1 player experience at scale with minimal effort.