Fast Track and Pragmatic Solutions igaming Platform expand strategic collaboration

Press release.- Fast Track has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Pragmatic Solutions, a provider of smart igaming platform technology for leading operators. This expanded collaboration aims to provide seamless access for operators using Pragmatic Solutions’ Player Account Management (PAM) to Fast Track’s advanced CRM capabilities, enhancing player engagement and operational efficiency.

Pragmatic Solutions’ PAM platform, recognised as “Full Service Platform of the Year” at the 2024 EGR B2B awards, enables online gaming and betting businesses to completely control and customise their multiple operations, brands, and end-to-end player experiences.

The platform is renowned for its modern, modular, and scalable technology, allowing operators to configure content and services from top third-party vendors with ease and flexibility. With the extended integration of Fast Track CRM, operators can leverage real-time data and automation to deliver personalised player experiences across all gaming verticals, including slots, live casinos, and sportsbooks.

By combining Pragmatic’s robust platform with Fast Track’s real-time data processing and AI-powered Singularity model, which delivers 1:1 player experiences at scale, operators can create more personalised and timely interactions with players, allowing for growth with minimal effort. This expanded integration allows operators to manage all player interactions from a single interface, streamlining workflows and ensuring a consistent player experience.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Pragmatic Solutions, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. By integrating our next-generation CRM with Pragmatic’s outstanding PAM platform, we will be able to enhance the player experience and help operators achieve greater engagement and operational efficiency”.

Ashley Lang, CEO at Pragmatic Solutions, added: “Fast Track’s extended services align perfectly with our dedication to offer our clients the most cutting-edge marketing tools to accelerate their business growth. Combining our PAM platform’s expansive capabilities with Fast Track’s complete CRM solutions, operators can boost retention and loyalty for their multiple brands in a unique, personalised manner.”

Both Fast Track and Pragmatic Solutions are committed to promoting responsible gaming. Pragmatic Solutions holds B2B licences by the MGA, UKGC, Romania’s ONJN and AGCO and supports live operators in many locally regulated markets including the U.K., Spain, Germany, Ontario, and Romania. Fast Track’s advanced player monitoring and engagement tools, ensures a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for all players.

