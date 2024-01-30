Paf signs deal to install games at shopping centre in Helsinki

Paf’s Game Room will install 10 amusement games at Pikselo in Redi shopping centre.

Finland.- Åland Islands-based Paf has signed a deal to install 10 amusement games at Pikselo, at Redi shopping centre in Helsinki. The deal is through its subsidiary, Game Room, which resells Paf games. Paf will provide maintenance after the installation.

Paf Land & Ship COO Lasse Danielsson said: “Paf has for a long time been very good at amusement games because it is part of our physical game offering. Game Room takes that knowledge to the next level and broadens our current offering by providing complete amusement gaming solutions. We have a clear objective to grow in the entertainment and amusement games industry.”

Danielsson added: “We are actively looking for new opportunities both on land and sea. We will invest heavily in this in the future, which will also be noticeable on board the ships where we have already established the concept.”

Game Room develops racing games, VR games, claw machines and more. Paf also develops slot machines and table games for suppliers such as Novomatic, IGT and Scientific Games.

Last year Paf, which belongs to the regional government of the Åland Islands, reported record revenue of €165.6m. Revenue was up 22.7 per cent year-on-year and profit rose 30.4 per cent to €44.8m.

Paf also reported that it delivered €14.9m in good causes funding. That included €3.8m for social activities and €3.1m for cultural activities. The operator has delivered more than €400m to good causes since it started the initiative in the 1960s.

The company also completed its acquisition of 888’s assets in Latvia. It bought the sites MrGreen.lv and WilliamHill.lv that 888 acquired in its purchase of William Hill from Caesars last year. Paf says it will keep the brand names and that customers will see no immediate changes. Paf has been present in Latvia since 2018, and this acquisition will make it the Baltic nation’s third-biggest online gambling operator.