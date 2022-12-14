Paddy Power to update retail betting shop terminals with Inspired Entertainment

Paddy Power will adopt Inspired’s integrated managed services across its 1,400 terminals.

UK.- Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power has announced that it will install Inspired Entertainment’s integrated managed services on the 1,400 terminals of its 350 UK retail betting shops. The arrangement covers installation, remote and field technology support as well as content and platform development.

Paddy Power has committed to buying around 1,400 Inspired Vantage server gaming cabinets in 2023.

Paddy Power head of retail gaming Vince Bateson said: “We have an excellent partnership with Inspired which has developed over many years. Our customers know and trust Inspired’s product and we’re delighted to be able to enhance our offering with the very latest terminal and the very best technology.

“Inspired’s Vantage terminal has performed exceptionally well in our trials and is a perfect fit with our strategic goal of providing our customers with the best possible experience in our retail shops.”

The deal follows a similar arrangement with Betfred covering the purchase of 5,000 vantage cabinets under a five-year contract.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief operating officer of Inspired, said: “Paddy Power does an exceptional job operating its UK betting shop estate, which tends to contain premium locations, and we are thrilled to partner with such a premier provider.

“We have a great relationship with Paddy Power and this agreement, including the provision of our new Vantage terminal, improves their product offering and drives revenue growth, while also reducing operational costs.

“This is a prime example of how the transformation of our footprint in the UK from a hardware-centric capital-intensive business model to a managed services, content and platform, asset-light model can be mutually beneficial for the evolution of the industry.”

Last month, Flutter Entertainment announced that it had laid off fewer than 200 staff in the restructuring of its UK and Ireland unit. The operator had announced in the summer that it would review its structure to seek cost benefits following the merger of Paddy Power Betfair and The Stars Group Inc in 2020.

Flutter said originally that 400 jobs had been under review. According to Group CFO Jonathan Hill, fewer than 200 have been cut but he didn’t specify exactly how many. The company forecast a 31 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year for Q3. It expects revenue for the quarter to reach £1.89bn, up from £1.44bn last year. That’s an increase of 82 per cent in constant currency.