Paddy Power picks up ‘Superbrand’ accolade for creative campaigns

Flutter’s betting brand has received the title from Centre of Brand Analysis.

UK.- Flutter’s Paddy Power has been given the accolade of Superbrand status from the Centre of Brand Analysis for its creative campaigns. The accolade is decided based on independent consumer surveys to distinguish the most outstanding brands.

Paddy Power marketing was praised for its complex, high-impact and high-coverage campaigns that reach beyond their immediate audiences. These have most recently included the recording of a rather extraordinary live opera album with Peter Crouch and Paul Potts and a 40-piece orchestra for Christmas.

Crouchy Conducts The Classics knocked Andrea Bocelli from the No 2 spot in the Classical Album charts after it was released on streaming sites, and it stayed in the top 10 for two weeks. Profits were donated to LGBT+ charity Stonewall to support work in Qatar. Crouch, Potts and ‘The Paddy Power Choir’ even performed a sold-out Wembley Arena gig.

Paddy Power spokesperson Rachael Kane said: “We’re not usually ones to blow our own trumpet, but when we found out we’d officially been awarded ‘Superbrand status’ we basically broke out the whole orchestra.

“An independent council of industry experts literally trawled through mountains of customer survey data to reach their conclusion that we were deserving of this status having put us toe-to-toe with other leading brands in our sphere. So the fact that our customers are responsible for helping us achieve this is a supreme badge of honour.”