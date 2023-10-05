Paddy Power is closing 21 betting shops in Ireland

The Flutter-owned brand says most employees will be offered other opportunities.

Ireland.- Flutter’s Paddy Power brand has announced the closure of 21 retail betting shops in its native Ireland. Flutter said the decision had been taken following a review of the brand’s operations.

The shops that will close are located in Dominick Street in Galway, Skibbereen, Terenure, Greenhills, Stoneybatter, Goatstown, Dalkey, Old Bawn, Westgate Road in Clonmel, Cloghran, Michael Street in Waterford, Kilkenny, Rathdrum, Templemore, Kells, New Ross, Athy, Parkgate Street, Blackrock, Ennis and Dillon’s Cross in Cork.

The closures will leave Paddy Power with 230 betting shops in Ireland. The company said that 78 employees affected by the move will be offered the chance of redeployment at remaining shops close to where they have been working. However, it said there would be a “small number” of layoffs.

“We are consulting closely with colleagues and providing support to those affected by these changes,” it said. The company added that it was still investing in its retail shops and gained market share in Ireland and the UK in the first half of the year despite challenges in the sector.

Paddy Power chief commercial officer David Newton said the shops closed had been underperforming but that the majority continued to perform well.

“A well invested retail estate remains a key component of our omnichannel strategy,” he said, adding: “This is absolutely no reflection on our hard-working shop colleagues, and I would like to thank them for their service and professionalism during this difficult time. We are in contact with all affected colleagues and our focus is very much on providing support to those who may be impacted by the changes.”