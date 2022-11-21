Oregon sports betting set new records in October

Player spending hit $55.6m, up 29.6 per cent from April’s record.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting revenue and handle reached new monthly records in October, according to the Oregon Lottery. Player spending was $55.6m, 29.6 per cent higher than the existing record of $42.9m set in April. The figure was up 47.9 per cent compared to $37.6m in October 2021 and 41.5 per cent from $39.3m in September 2022.

Gross gaming revenue was $5.8m, 5.5 per cent higher than the previous record of $5m reported in September 2021 and up 93.3 per cent from $3m in the same month in 2021. Scoreboard generated $1,336 and the rest was generated by DraftKings. The Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard online sportsbook has been phased out and replaced by DraftKings but still pays out on bets placed before this process began.

Football remained the most popular sport to wager on, as the NFL season started its second month. It draw $21.4m in bets and generated $2.9m in revenue. Basketball generated a $12.7m handle and $1m in revenue, and baseball recorded $7.3m in bets and $708,268 worth of revenue.

In terms of bet types, DraftKings generated $39.6m in single and teaser bets and $16m in parlay wagers, with Scoreboard taking just $1,398 in single and teaser bets.