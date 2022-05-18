Oregon sports betting handle reaches $42.9m in April

DraftKings, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, generated $3.8m in revenue.

Oregon’s sports betting handle was up 69.6 per cent from the same month in 2021.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting handle was $42.9m in April, an increase of 69.6 per cent from the same month in 2021 and an increase of 18.5 per cent from $36.2m in March.

Gross gaming revenue for April was $3.8m, 40.7 per cent higher than the $2.7m registered in the same month last year and 5.6 per cent higher than the $3.6m posted in March.

DraftKings, which partners with the Oregon Lottery, generated $3.8m in revenue from $42.9m in bets. The Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard online sportsbook reported that players wagered $39,297.

Basketball accounted for $22.1m in wagers on DraftKings and $32,995 with Scoreboard. Baseball attracted $7.8m in wagers on DraftKings and $108m on Scoreboard and soccer $3.7m with DraftKings and $259 on Scoreboard.

Paysafe expands into Louisiana and Oregon mobile sports betting markets

The payment provider Paysafe has announced its expansion into Louisiana and Oregon’s mobile sports betting markets in partnerships with DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment.

It’s extended its multi-state payments deal with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings to cover Louisiana’s mobile sports-betting market, which launched on January 28 with six operators. Paysafe is also powering multiple igaming affiliate programmes in the state through its marketing technology and services provider Income Access.

