Oregon sports betting revenue falls to $2.5m in June

Oregon’s sports betting revenue registered a decrease of 10.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting revenue was $2.5m in June, down 10.7 per cent year-on-year and down 50 per cent from the $5m registered in May. Consumers wagered $34m, up 36.6 per cent from $24.9m in the same month last year, but down 18.5 per cent from $41.7m in May of this year.

DraftKings, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, generated $2.6m in revenue from $33.9 in player bets. The Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard online sportsbook – which has been phased out to be replaced by DraftKings but still pays out on bets already placed – took $56,269 in wagers but posted a loss of $100,600.

Through DraftKings, basketball generated $13.9m in bets and revenue of $898,175. Basketball reached $7.6m in bets via DraftKings and $48,060 from Scoreboard, with revenue from DraftKings at $898,175. Scoreboard posted a $101,357 loss.

As for the type of bets placed, $25.2 of wagers with DraftKings were singles and teasers, while the remaining $18.7m were parlay bets. On Scoreboard, $55,750 were single and teaser bets, while just $520 were parlay bets.

Caesars Racebook expands to Montana and Oregon

Caesars Entertainment has expanded its mobile sports betting app into Montana and Oregon. Following the launch in Ohio and Florida at the start of June and then Indiana, Caesars Racebook has now gone live two more states.

The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets expanded to its fourth and fifth US state just weeks after its initial launch.

Caesars Racebook offers bettors pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world with betting on marquee tracks in the US and internationally. Tracks covered include Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, and Santa Anita, as well as Caesars-operated tracks such as Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Horseshoe Indianapolis.