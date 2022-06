Oregon sports betting revenue reaches $5m in May

Sports betting revenue increased 108.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Sports betting revenue in Oregon reached $5m in May. That’s an increase of 108.3 per cent on May 2021 and 31.6 per cent against April 2022’s $3.8m. The sports betting handle was $41.7m, up 50.5 per cent year-on-year from $27.7m. It was down slightly from April 2020’s $42.9m.

DraftKings, which partners with the Oregon Lottery, generated $5m in revenue from a $41.7m in player bets in April. The Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard online sportsbook took $33,440 in wagers and paid out $35,729.

Basketball accounted for $18.2m in wagers via DraftKings and $24,388 via Scoreboard, generating $2.6m in revenue. Baseball generated $10.1m in wagers and $1.2m in revenue, all of which came through DraftKings. Soccer generated $3.3m in bets via DraftKings and $6,813 from Scoreboard, with revenue at $326,778.