Oregon Lottery purchases 1,200 more video lottery terminals

US.- Light & Wonder has announced that the Oregon Lottery has purchased more than 1,200 additional Video Lottery Terminals (VLT). The deal comes less than a year after the Oregon Lottery purchased 1,175 VLTs following a trial phase.

Niaz Nejad, managing director – Americas, Gaming at Light & Wonder, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Oregon Lottery and to provide their players with our state-of-the-art Kascada Dual Screen Multi-Games. The additional placement of over 1,200 VLTs is a testament to the success and popularity of our games in the region. We are committed to delivering innovative and engaging gaming experiences that enhance player enjoyment and drive growth for our customers.”

Sar Richards, Oregon Lottery’s manager of video gaming products, added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership in bringing Light & Wonder’s popular games and product expertise to our Video Lottery players. They consistently use our feedback to deliver quality products that benefit our team and customers.”

Light & Wonder reports 13% revenue growth for Q1

Light & Wonder’s Q1 2024 financial results show that gaming revenue grew 14 per cent to $476m, driven by global gaming machine sales growth of 30 per cent. SciPlay revenue was up 11 per cent at $206m, driven by the social casino business. Igaming revenue was $74m, up 14 per cent.