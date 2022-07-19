Ontario casino workers vote to strike if no agreement on new contracts

Over 1,500 casino employees from eight Great Canadian Gaming Corporation casinos have voted to strike if new deals are not reached by July 22.

Canada.- Casino workers in Ontario have voted to strike if new contracts are not agreed by July 22. If new deals are not reached, over 1,500 Unifor members at eight Great Canadian Gaming Corporation casinos could walk out later this month.

Unifor, a Canadian trade union representing casino workers in Ontario, is negotiating for improved wages, benefits, and pensions for members who work in different casino areas, such as at table games, slots and security. The union is also seeking to convert part-time positions into full-time roles.

Unifor represents gaming workers at Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough. The venues are run by Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC), which was acquired by an Apollo Global Management affiliate in a $2.5bn deal in September.

Corey Dalton, president of Unifor Local 1090, said: “We value our customers and the relationships we’ve built with guests over the years. Good wages and benefits translate directly into job satisfaction and that’s good for business.”

The Ontario casino workers’ decision to strike comes after Atlantic City in the US avoided strikes earlier in July. The risk of a strike was averted at five Atlantic City casinos after the Unite Here 54 union branch reached last-minute agreements. Strikes were planned at Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana after employee contracts expired at the end of May.

Bally Bet enters Ontario’s online gaming market

Ontario’s list of regulated igaming and sports betting operators continues to grow. Bally Bet announced its entry into the market after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved a two-year licence, expiring on 29 June 2024.

Ontario’s regulated igaming market launched in April. Bally’s joins the likes of PokerStars, SkillOnNet and BetVictor. Bally Bet’s licence covers four domain names: ballybet.ca, ballycasino.ca, ballysbet.ca, ballyscasino.ca, and the Bally Bet mobile app.

