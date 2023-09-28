Online sports betting starts in Kentucky

Kentucky’s legal online sports betting market opened yesterday, three weeks after the state launched retail wagering.

US.- Kentucky opened its legal online sports betting market yesterday (September 28), three weeks after the state launched regulated retail wagering. Over 60,000 mobile accounts had pre-registered.

Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 into law in April, legalising both online and retail betting. The retail market, which opened on September 7, generated a handle of $4.5m in the first two weeks.

Each of Kentucky’s racetracks can partner with up to three online operators as well as offer on-site retail betting. In August, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) approved sports betting licences for a number of operators, including Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM.

President of Caesars Digital, Eric Hession, said: “Building on the momentum from our grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile in Lexington earlier this month, we’re thrilled to bring a full mobile sports wagering experience to Kentucky with the Caesars Sportsbook app.”

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt saidL “Kentucky is home to some of the country’s most passionate fans. We’re confident that our sports betting platform will elevate their gameday experience.”