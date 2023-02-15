Detroit casino revenue reaches $103.5m in January

Table games and slots generated $103.4m and retail sports betting $111,023.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos reported $103.5m in monthly aggregate revenue for January. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $103.4m and retail sports betting $111,023.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

Table games and slots revenue from MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was up 4.4 per cent from January 2022 and down 04.5 per cent from December.

Compared with January 2022, monthly gaming revenue rose 3.2 per cent to $50.2m at MGM and 1.3 per cent to $30.3m at Motor City Casino. Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported $22.9m monthly revenue, up 11.9 per cent.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.4m in gaming taxes to the state of Michigan compared with $8m for the same month last year. They reported $16.3m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) fell to $149,379, down 94.3 per cent when compared with January 2022 and 93.2 per cent compared with December 2022. The handle was $15.2.

Retail sports betting gaming taxes paid to the State of Michigan were $8,940 (January 2022: $73,070). Wagering taxes and development agreement payments made to the City of Detroit totalled $10,926.