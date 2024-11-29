NCLGS publishes draft Model Internet Gaming Act

The draft provides a regulatory framework for states considering the legalisation of online gaming.

US.- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) has published a draft of its Model Internet Gaming Act. The proposal provides a model regulatory framework for US states considering the legalisation of online gaming. The document is open for public comment until December 31.

The proposal suggests various policies for state legislators, regulators, and other stakeholders to consider. NCLGS suggests that igaming licences last for five years and recommends a tax rate of between 15 and 25 per cent. The average tax rate in the US, excluding Pennsylvania, is 19 per cent, it says.

The draft proposes the prohibition of sweepstakes games and mentions responsible gambling initiatives such as creating a player health program and requiring online gaming operators to designate a responsible gaming lead.

Comments can be sent by mail and interested parties can also participate in a discussion that will be held at the upcoming NCLGS meeting at Caesars New Orleans from December 12 to 15.

The NCLGS said: “The objectives of this model legislation are to establish an effective, comprehensive, and efficient regulatory framework consistent with public policy that will foster public confidence and trust in the integrity of the regulatory process and the fairness of internet gaming operations. The regulatory provisions are intended to extend strict regulation and oversight over all aspects of internet gaming operations.”

