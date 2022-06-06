Oneida casino hopes to attract workers with 50 New York State apartments

The Oneida Indian Nation will build 50 new apartments in central New York available for hourly workers at below-market rents.

US.- Oneida casino in Verona, New York needs to fill casino and hotel jobs and the Oneida Indian Nation is hoping new apartments in central New York may help that. It plans to offer 50 new apartments for its hourly wage workers at below-market rents.

The apartments are situated in a $15m complex near Oneida’s Turning Stone casino, west of Unica. The complex will begin accepting tenants from July 1. Below-market rates will be offered to new, full-time employees relocating to the area as well as those filling positions with significant shortages.

Oneida Indian Nation representative Ray Halbritter said in a statement: “This investment in employee housing is to help fill critical, full-time, hourly positions at our resort – cooks, dealers, hotel jobs, to name a few. Upstate New York has been particularly hard hit by an employee shortage.”

Halbritter said he believes the five-building apartment complex opening will help attract new employees. Rents at the The Villages at Stoney Creek will start at $550 a month for a one-bedroom apartment with with three-bedroom apartments renting for $750 a month.

The tribe’s Oneida Nation Enterprises employs more than 4,500 people in its gambling operations and other businesses.

Sports betting at Oneida Casino in Wisconsin

Sports betting at Oneida Casino, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, began in November 2021. The ribbon-cut ceremony came after Wisconsin governor Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement in July to allow sports betting at the tribe’s casinos and associated locations.

The Oneida Nation said in a statement: “The opening of Sports Betting has been delayed, initially games were slated to begin in September but due to slow delivery of all the systems, the date was pushed to November. The equipment has been delivered, installed, and games are ready to roll.”

When the governor Tony Evers and the tribe signed the deal to allow sports betting at tribal casinos, Evers said: “This is only the third time the compact has been amended, and it will be the first time that event wagering will be permitted in Wisconsin in recent history.”