OnAir Entertainment to launch in the US in 2023

The firm plans to expand its North American presence by offering localised content.

US.- Live casino supplier OnAir Entertainment has announced plans to enter the US market next year with launches in five states. It plans to expand its North American presence by offering localised content, having already entered the regulated gambling market in the Canadian province of Ontario.

OnAir chief commercial officer, Simon Field, said: “Since 2021 we have built and delivered a significant portfolio of proven, differentiated live casino content with many of the world’s largest igaming brands integrating our products, and delivered record results for our partners. OnAir Entertainment never stops innovating and we have a roadmap of classic, US market specific, state-of-the-art content that no other supplier in the industry can match.

“Our exceptional performance in Ontario proves that we are top of the league when it comes to live products for forward-thinking operators, and we expect our games to perform just as well in the US.”

Oliver Reid, OnAir managing director for North America, added: “The team is perfectly positioned to lead the US live casino market with world-class solutions, content and experience of successful multi-studio and innovative game rollouts for the world’s biggest brands in US regulated markets and we can’t wait to execute our strategy.”

“The US market is moving at a rapid pace so by partnering with OnAir Entertainment and integrating our proven products and technologies, we firmly believe US brands will be in the best hands possible.”

As the US online gaming market expands, the largest operators in the country have agreed to a set of industry-led responsible gaming standards. Bally’s Corporation, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel, and MGM Resorts International have made a 12-point pledge with principles that they’re recommending as industry benchmarks.