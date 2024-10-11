OLG to host NASPL conference in Niagara Falls in 2025

The event will take place from September 9 to 12.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) will host the 2025 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Niagara Falls next year. The event will take place from September 9 to 12 foreducation and networking.

NASPL and OLG are collaborating to organise an agenda with speakers and panel discussions. Topics will cover the impact and opportunities of artificial intelligence, strategies for attracting new audiences and the importance of cybersecurity measures.

Founded in 1971, NASPL represents 53 lottery organisations across North America. In Canada, its members include Atlantic Lottery, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Loto Quebec, and OLG. Its mission is to advocate for the lottery industry on policy matters with state and provincial governments, while fostering communication and collaboration among members to promote the industry’s growth.