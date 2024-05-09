Oklahoma’s Lakecrest Hotel and Casino hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

The resort features a 70,000-square-foot casino.

US.- The Chickasaw Nation tribe has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lakecrest Hotel and Casino, marking the opening of its biggest casino in Oklahoma. Located on State Highway 70, the resort features a 70,000-square-foot casino with more than 1,000 electronic games and eight table games. It also has a boutique, coffee shop, restaurant and bar, and a 89-room hotel with a pool, business centre and conference space.

Chickasaw Nation governor Bill Anoatubby said: “The Chickasaw Nation is always seeking ways to positively impact our citizens and our communities, and the new Lakecrest Casino and Hotel will do just that. We are known for a long history of entrepreneurship and community building, a tradition we carry each and every day, as we celebrate the completion of a project that will benefit many here in the Ardmore area and many more across the Chickasaw Nation, and beyond.”

“When we look at this property, we see more than just the fun and entertainment, or the peace and relaxation of luxury accommodations. We see employment and the creation of hundreds of new jobs. We see the positive economic impact on the economies of Ardmore and Carter County. Most of all, we see the multitude of ways it will directly contribute to meeting our mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.”

Chickasaw Nation secretary of commerce Dan Boren added: “Lakecrest is a perfect getaway for people seeking a change of scenery with an added element of excitement. Building on our capabilities in providing choice entertainment, retail, and hospitality experiences, we believe Lakecrest will be a destination location attracting visitors from Texas, Arkansas, and surrounding states.”

In April, Choctaw Nation’s newest resort and casino, Choctaw Landing, opened in Hochatown. It features a gaming space with 600 slot machines and eight table games. Resort services, including conference services, pool opening, concert, and cultural entertainment will start later this spring.