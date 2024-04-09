Choctaw Landing opens in Oklahoma

The new casino in Hochatown features a gaming space with 600 slot machines and eight table games.

US.- Choctaw Landing has opened in Hochatown, Oklahoma. Choctaw Nation’s newest resort and casino features a gaming space with 600 slot machines and eight table games. Ann opening event will be held on May 23. Resort services, including conference services, pool opening, concert, and cultural entertainment will start later this spring.

The resort includes 100 guest rooms with 15 suites, three conference rooms, more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant. It also features a resort fitness centre, a pool area, two hot tubs, three fire pits and an outdoor amphitheatre.

More than 20 Choctaw artists from around the US created original artwork for the resort. There are 40 pieces in public spaces, two large exterior sculptures and 600 pieces of artwork throughout guest rooms.

Amy Davis, Choctaw Landing general manager, said: “There has been so much excitement around Choctaw Landing, and we are thrilled to be open to guests who are planning to stay at the resort and to those who are just interested in visiting our casino and mercantile. Choctaw Landing is located about an hour north of the Oklahoma/Texas border and we are the perfect place to getaway and unwind.”