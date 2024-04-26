Kambi Group signs sportsbook partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

The long-term deal will see the largest Indian nation in the United States combine its digital and e-commerce expertise with the company’s sportsbook.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a landmark multi-state sportsbook agreement with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (“Choctaw Nation”), one of the largest Indian Nations in the United States, to provide its sports betting technology and services to Choctaw Nation’s gaming entities.

Choctaw Nation, operator of Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, owns a selection of gaming and hospitality destinations throughout southeastern Oklahoma and is the official and exclusive casino and resort partner of the Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball’s World Series Champion. Choctaw Nation’s flagship resort is located near the Texas border and close to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with a population of more than eight million people.

The long-term deal will see Choctaw Nation combine its digital and e-commerce expertise with Kambi’s sportsbook with the ambition to become an online and retail sports betting powerhouse. Pending regulatory approvals, the agreement includes the scope to expand into multiple states.

The relationship with Choctaw Nation strengthens Kambi’s position as the sportsbook partner of choice for Indian Nations across the United States, with Choctaw Nation selecting Kambi for its proven online and retail technology as well as its collaborative approach to delivering tailored sports betting solutions.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-founder, said: “This is a landmark partnership for Kambi with exciting long-term potential. Not only does Choctaw Nation have fantastic, well-positioned gaming and entertainment facilities in Oklahoma, but its proven track record in developing successful digital businesses gives me every confidence that together we will create thrilling sports betting experiences for its players.

“Due to these exciting credentials, Choctaw Nation was an obvious partner, so I am therefore delighted it saw the benefits of Kambi’s proven technology and recognised our shared values. Trust remains paramount through each tribal partnership, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class sportsbook that generates long-term sustainable revenues for the Choctaw Nation.”

Heidi Grant, senior executive officer of commerce for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, commented: “We are thrilled to have entered into a long-term agreement with Kambi. Adding Kambi’s best-in-class technology and custom player offerings to Choctaw Nation’s brand and market positioning, Choctaw Nation is poised to remain well positioned as the premier, full-service, vertically integrated gaming operator throughout our region.”