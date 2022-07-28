Oklahoma Choctaw Casino & Resort celebrates 35° anniversary

For the last 35 years, Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant has provided thousands of associates with job opportunities in the city.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant is commemorating the anniversary of the first casino in southeastern Oklahoma with a month-long celebration.

US.- The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s gaming and hospitality chain Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is celebrating the 35° anniversary of their Durant facility. The festivities will begin on August 5 and include concerts and $2m in cash giveaways. Choctaw Casino and Resort Durant visitors bring in over $1.1m annually.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant opened its doors in 1987 as a 28,000 square feet Choctaw Bingo Hall, and in 2006, it became a 100,000 square feet casino and hotel. Since then, the property has undergone five major expansion projects including the addition of a 12-story hotel tower in 2010, major upgrades to the Choctaw Lodge and Choctaw Inn in 2012, and the opening of Grand Tower, Grand Theater and The District family entertainment center in 2012.

The Sky Tower opened in 2021 featuring a 21-story luxury tower that included expanded gaming, elevated amenities, restaurants, lounges, entertainment options and a world-class collection of Choctaw art.

“Being able to support local businesses, and seeing that growth throughout the city is amazing,” said Joan Botts, regional director of marketing for Choctaw Casino and Resort Durant.

“With our mentality and our attitude being all about growth and elevating and expanding the brand, we will continue to secure those footholds into the community,” Botts added.

Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming operations of Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, and one of the long-standing employees of the casino said: “It has been an honor to play a role in the growth of this property from a bingo hall into one of the largest casino resorts in the world. Guests from near and far have made Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant their entertainment destination of choice.”

To celebrate the 35 year anniversary of partnering with the city, the casino will be having a retro look to feel like it was when it first started in 1987.

Every weekend in August, Choctaw will be hosting events starting on August 5, with a giving away a million dollars in cash. For the remaining time there will be drawings, giveaways, promotions, drink specials and concerts happening throughout the month.

Choctaw Nation names new Oklahoma casino

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has confirmed has announced that its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown, Oklahoma, will be named Choctaw Landing. The venue is due to open in 2023.

The four-story construction of the 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165m. The resort will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, and eight table games. It will also offer restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheatre, a beer garden, and a family game zone.

In addition to the new resort, a 12,000 square-foot area will offer a small market, three dining options, and a fuel station with 24 pumps.