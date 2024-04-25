PopOK Gaming and Cactus Gaming announced their new partnership

Through this deal, both companies will create experiences that captivate audiences everywhere.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming and Cactus Gaming announced a new partnership that promises to elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with PopOk Gaming,” said Alessandra Abreu, executive at Cactus Gaming. “Together, we’re ready to redefine the gaming landscape and bring unparalleled entertainment to players worldwide.”

Marina Mirzoyan, head of business development at PopOk Gaming, said, “This partnership marks a significant step forward for us. With Cactus Gaming’s expertise and our innovative gaming solutions, we’re poised to create groundbreaking experiences that will captivate audiences everywhere.”

