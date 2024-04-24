Lakecrest Casino and Hotel opens in Oklahoma

The new venue from the Chickasaw Nation tribe opens today.

US.- Lakecrest Casino and Hotel, the biggest casino from the Chickasaw Nation tribe in Oklahoma, opens today (April 24). The new venue has a 70,000 square-foot gaming floor with 1,000 electronic games, eight table games and a restaurant and bar.

Located on State Highway 70, it will have a 58,000-square-foot hotel with 89 rooms, a resort-style pool, business centre and conference space. The Carter County development will employ more than 200 people and have an estimated $3.7m annual payroll. The firm recently hosted a job fair at Chickasaw Nation Community Center.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said: “Once complete, this project is expected to generate a great deal of jobs in the community and revenue, which will be used to fund and expand programs and services for Chickasaw people and help meet our mission, to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.”

Chickasaw Nation secretary of commerce Dan Boren added: “We believe this project will become a destination location and economic engine for the region. This project continues to leverage our experience in providing entertainment, retail and hospitality while attracting visitors from Texas, Arkansas and surrounding states.”