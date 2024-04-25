Successful exhibition for Merkur Gaming at the GAT in Cartagena

Merkur Gaming is very pleased with the visitor turnout at the booth as well as the numerous intense customer conversations.

The focus of Merkur Gaming’s product presentation was on the Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems of the German gaming specialist.

Press release.- From April 9th to 11th, 2024, numerous companies from the international gambling industry gathered in the port city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast of Colombia to showcase their latest products at the Gaming & Technology (GAT) Expo. Also present at the exhibition was Merkur Gaming. Together with representatives from the Colombian office and the headquarters in Germany, the company displays its latest innovations with its usual radiance, captivating both customers and trade fair visitors.

The focus of Merkur Gaming’s product presentation was on the Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems of the German gaming specialist. In addition to Solar Link, Red Pocket, and Link Zone II, which were presented with great acclaim last year, Merkur Gaming showcased two further stunning systems this year: Link Zone Rush and Link Zone Lounge. Both Linked Progressives impressed expo attendees, particularly due to their immensely entertaining and extremely high-frequency Jackpot Features. Equally positive feedback was received for the internationally successful Jackpot System Five. Transporting players to one of the most beloved thematic worlds, Ancient Egypt, it garnered praise, not least because of its action-packed respin feature, among GAT attendees.

“I am proud that we can once again count the GAT Expo Cartagena as a resounding success for us,” explains Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming. “On all days of the trade fair, we engaged in intensive conversations with our customers and expo attendees, which proved that once again, we hit the mark with our products for the Colombian market.”

Sakis further adds, “While the GAT in Cartagena may not be one of the largest expos, it is nonetheless one of the most significant for us. The GAT provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage in close and intensive exchanges with our customers as well as the numerous fair attendees, gaining deep insights into the current needs and preferences of the market.”