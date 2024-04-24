Penn Entertainment names Aaron LaBerge as chief technology officer

LaBerge will take up the role on July 1.

US.- Penn Entertainment has named Aaron LaBerge as chief technology officer effective July 1, subject to customary regulatory approvals. LaBerge will be responsible for driving the technology strategy and leading a multinational team as the key business leader for the company’s Interactive division. He will report directly to Penn CEO and president Jay Snowden.

LaBerge spent more than 20 years at The Walt Disney Company and was most recently president and chief technology officer for Disney Entertainment and ESPN. He served as executive vice president and chief technology officer at ESPN from 2015 to 2018 and was co-founder and CEO of Fanzter, a venture-funded consumer software and digital product development company.

Snowden said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Aaron’s caliber join our PENN executive team. Having overseen a global organization of thousands of engineers, product developers, designers, technologists, and data scientists that created some of the largest scale and most successful media properties in the world, there is no better candidate to lead our Technology and Interactive division into its future. I know Aaron is looking forward to working with Todd George, our head of operations, and our entire Executive Team to continue growing our position as a leader in online gaming, sports betting, and digital sports media.”

LaBerge commented: “I’m excited to join another talented team at Penn Interactive and lead our technology strategy. Penn Entertainment is at the forefront of the fast-changing gaming and sports media industry. I plan to use my experience from Disney and ESPN to help make ESPN Bet an essential piece of the sports fan experience. Together, we’ll push the limits and redefine how fans interact with sports and gaming.”

Penn breaks ground for Hollywood Casino Joliet relocation

Penn Entertainment hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Hollywood Casino-Joliet in December. The new land-based casino replaced the company’s riverboat casino. The company invited members of the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois General Assembly, the Mayor of Joliet and the City Council,and other local stakeholders to the event.