Navigating igaming platform migration: a strategic approach

Natalia Metko, head of sales at SOFTSWISS, delves into the crucial aspects of platform migration for igaming operators.

Interview.- The online gambling industry is constantly evolving, and as operators grow and their needs change, their initial platform choice might not always be the best fit.

Natalia Metko, head of sales at SOFTSWISS, explains why online casino operators might need to migrate platforms, the challenges involved, and how SOFTSWISS helps ensure a smooth transition.

Why do operators need to migrate from one platform to another?

At the very beginning of their journey, many igaming projects might initially select a platform that is not the best fit for their needs, which is normal. The online entertainment industry is relatively young and has attracted numerous new players, including those from the crypto sphere, due to the growth of digital entrepreneurship. As a result, operators may not foresee all the pitfalls initially or may outgrow their initial software choice over time. Migration is a solution to address these and other challenges effectively.

Initially, technical limitations can significantly impede the smooth operation of an igaming platform. Extended periods of downtime, when the platform is inaccessible to users, can severely impact revenue streams and damage the operator’s reputation.

For example, this is a common challenge in the Brazilian market. So, why should operators struggle with that when they can migrate their project to our platform with an impressive uptime of 99.9 per cent, ensuring uninterrupted service and a seamless user experience? Migrating to a platform with superior technical capabilities can mitigate such risks and provide a more reliable foundation for the operator’s business.

While some operators utilise proprietary software solutions, others rely on third-party providers. If the service is found lacking or the team behind the software fails to meet expectations, it becomes necessary to seek alternative solutions.

Platform migration opens the door to collaborating with software providers who better align with the operator’s vision and standards of excellence. Also, with gained experience, operators can steer clear of similar pitfalls in the future.

What does the migration process look like?

The migration process from one casino platform to another is akin to setting up a new project, with the primary distinction being the transfer of a substantial volume of data. This transfer presents a major challenge, requiring meticulous planning and execution to ensure the integrity and security of the migrated information.

In a recent case, our product team demonstrated exceptional expertise by seamlessly migrating approximately a hundred terabytes of data without any losses. This achievement underscores the importance of rigorous testing at every stage of the migration process to ensure a smooth transition with minimal downtime and no disruptions to the user experience.

Beyond the technical aspects, ensuring the optimal player experience is a key focus during the migration process. To achieve this, our teams work diligently to preserve the frontend and adapt as many gameplay mechanics and features from the previous platform as possible. By prioritising the player experience and maintaining consistency with the previous platform, we aim to instil confidence and satisfaction among the bettors as they navigate the transition.

What challenges do operators and providers face in the migration process?

One of the primary challenges involves adequately testing the entire project beforehand. Unlike the gradual influx of traffic typically experienced with the launch of a new project, a migrated project faces an immediate surge in traffic and load on the infrastructure. This activity increase, coupled with heightened curiosity from players keen to explore changes, necessitates thorough testing to ensure the stability and performance of the new platform during peak usage periods.

Adapting mechanics and features from the previous platform is another significant challenge. Differences in bonus structures or gameplay mechanics between platforms necessitate careful assessment to determine their importance to users and their potential impact on the project’s performance. If essential features are identified, efforts may be directed towards developing similar functionality to facilitate a smoother transition and uphold the quality of the user experience.

Additionally, user data migration presents legal considerations that cannot be overlooked. Obtaining consent from users to transfer their data is essential, and operators must ensure compliance with relevant data protection regulations. While the percentage of users who may opt out of data migration is typically low, addressing this aspect transparently is crucial to minimise the risk of user churn.

Ultimately, the overarching goal of migration is to simplify operations and enhance efficiency, often by leveraging additional capabilities unavailable on the original software. By navigating these challenges effectively and prioritising the user experience, operators and providers can realise the benefits of migration while minimising disruptions and maintaining compliance with legal requirements.

Could you tell us more about your recent migration case?

In our recent migration case, we worked with a client with a player base exceeding a million individuals. This presented us with the challenge of migrating key user information while preserving the user experience as much as possible.

One of the key business goals was to efficiently transfer the content, maintaining the client’s Google search rankings to ensure continued traffic generation. Leveraging our Content Management System (CMS), we seamlessly migrated thousands of pages while preserving operators’ search engine optimisation (SEO) strategy. This meticulous approach guaranteed a smooth transition to the new platform without any loss in traffic or visibility.

Before the migration, we conducted comprehensive pre-testing to ensure the platform could accommodate a significant influx of traffic without encountering any issues. Thanks to our well-aligned processes and meticulous preparation, the launch experience was exemplary. The transition between platforms was completed within a remarkably short timeframe of approximately five hours. Furthermore, our dedicated technical support team remained on high alert several days post-launch, efficiently handling standard requests and ensuring a seamless transition for users.

Notably, the client chose to migrate not only their casino offerings but also their sportsbook. This process was made easier due to the integrated nature of our product offerings, which operate within a cohesive ecosystem. As a result, the migration process was streamlined and complications were minimised, allowing us to deliver a comprehensive solution that met the client’s diverse needs.

Our recent migration case exemplifies our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that prioritise user experience, content integrity, and technical excellence. Through meticulous planning, efficient execution, and seamless integration, we successfully navigated the challenges of migration, ensuring a smooth transition for both our client and their users.