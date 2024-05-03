Ohio sports betting handle reaches $808.2m in March

The handle was up 9.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $808.2m in March, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 20.4 per cent increase over February and 9.6 per cent higher than the same month last year. Of the total, $784.8m was taken through online wagering.

Adjusted gross revenue was $63.8m, down 3.8 per cent from February and down 32.8 per cent from March 2023, when Ohio sportsbooks took $95m in the state’s second month of legal sports betting.

The state took $12.8m in taxes. Online sportsbooks paid out $717m in winnings, the highest payout of the first three months of the year.

Bet365 registered a $57.3m handle and $4.6m in revenue. BetMGM registered a $53.9m handle. ESPN Bet took $3.3m in revenue from a $44.3m handle, Caesars $1.3m from $35.9m and Fanatics $1.4 from $23.2m.