Ohio sports betting handle reaches $863m in September

The handle increased by 25 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $863m in September, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s the highest monthly total this year and the highest since November 2023.

The handle was up 25 per cent from September 2023 and 57.5 per cent from August of this year ($548.7m). Consumers wagered $842.4m on sports online and $20.7m at retail sportsbooks.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported taxable revenue of $106.2m, a 29.8 per cent increase from the same month in 2023, and 116.6 ahead of August this year. Online sports betting generated $102.9m and sportsbooks $3.2m.

FanDuel, partnered with Belterra Park, posted $39.1m in revenue from $276m in bets. DraftKings, which works with Hollywood Toledo, processed a $308.7m handle but took revenue of $37.5m. Bet365, partnered with MLB’s Cleveland Guardians took $7.7m from $68m in bets.

The state collected nearly $21.3m in tax revenue, more than double the figure in August and nearly $5m more year-over-year. Tax for the year to date stands at $129.8m, up 50.4 per cent year-on-year.