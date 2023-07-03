Ohio sports betting handle drops to $447.5m in May

The state reported a 14.4 per cent decline compared to April.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $447.5m in May, down 14.4 per cent from the $520.6m registered in April. Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market with $430.7m in bets while retail sportsbooks reported $15.6m.

The state reported sports betting revenue of $55.9m, down 12 per cent from $69.7m in April. FanDuel registered a $158.5m handle, DraftKings $137m, Bet365 $32m, BetMGM $29.7m, and Caesars $24m rounded up the top 5.

Ohio took in $5.78m in taxes in May. It has cleared $51m in tax receipts since launch on January 1 from revenue surpassing $500m. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has reported $3.5bn in bets in the first five months of the regulated market. January’s handle remains the highest at $1bn.

