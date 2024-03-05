Ohio casinos and racinos report $176.1m in revenue for January

Revenue was down 10.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $176.1m in gambling revenue in January, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a drop of 10.5 per cent year-on-year compared to the $196.8m reported in January 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $75.2m, down from $86.1m in January last year. Revenue from table games was down 15.2 per cent compared and slots by 11.5 per cent. All four properties (Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Hollywood Toledo) saw a year-over-year declines of at least 7 per cent, and Hard Rock Cincinnati reported an 18 per cent drop.

The state’s seven racinos (MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton and Belterra Park $6.4m) took in $100.9m, down from $110.8m last January. The dip comes after a strong December, when casinos and racinos brought in $212.1m in revenue, up from $193m in the previous December.