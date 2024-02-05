Ohio casinos and racinos report record $2.38bn in revenue for 2023

Ohio casinos broke their yearly record for the 10th consecutive time.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $2.38bn in gambling revenue in 2023, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a slight increase compared to the $2.33bn reported in 2022 but it’s the 10th time in 11 years that revenue hit a new yearly record.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $1.01bn, nearly 1 per cent higher than 2022. The state’s seven racinos took in just under $1.37bn, up 3 per cent.

As for December, the Ohio Casino Control Commission reported that the four casinos in Ohio won over $91.7m from poker, slots and table games. That’s the largest revenue total for December of any year. The biggest contributor was Jack Cleveland, which accounted for 26.7 per cent of revenue. Revenue from the state’s seven racinos reached $120.4m, up 10.3 per cent.