Ohio casinos and racinos reach $196m in revenue in May

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released figures for the month.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196m in gambling revenue in May, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s 3 per cent less than the $202m taken in May 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $80.6m, down 7 per cent from $86.7m last May. Jack Cleveland Casino generated $20.7m, Hollywood Columbus $22.3m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.5m and Hollywood Toledo $17.8m.

The state’s seven racinos brought in $115.3m, up 0.3 per cent from $114.9m in May 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $25.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.2m, Scioto Downs $19.7m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.7m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.6m, Hollywood Dayton $12.9m and Belterra Park $7.3m.

So far in 2023, the casinos and racinos have generated $1bn in gambling revenue, up from $984m in the same five months last year. The figures exclude newly legalised sports betting.

Sports betting in May

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $447.5m in May, down 14.4 per cent from the $520.6m registered in April. Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market with $430.7m in bets while retail sportsbooks reported $15.6m.

The state reported sports betting revenue of $55.9m, down 12 per cent from $69.7m in April. Ohio took in $5.78m in taxes in May. It has cleared $51m in tax receipts since launch on January 1 from revenue surpassing $500m.

See also: Ohio doubles sports betting tax