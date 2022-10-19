Oddsworks signs distribution deal with Galaxy Gaming Digital

Oddsworks plans to offer Galaxy’s content in North America.

US.- Oddsworks, a remote gaming server technology and interactive content firm, has signed an agreement to distribute Galaxy Gaming Digital content. The games to be included initially are Split to Double Blackjack, Roulette Up, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat, all of which feature progressive jackpots.

Oddsworks plans to offer Galaxy’s content in North America, starting with the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Galaxy Gaming Digital is a division focused on online growth and development. It has a proprietary portfolio of table content, Galaxy Built games developed in-house, and future digital ventures.

Oddsworks CEO Shridhar Joshi said: “Galaxy Gaming Digital is in line with our growth strategy that focuses on expanding our presence in each new domestic market. Oddsworks is pleased to provide world-class, best-of-breed differentiated table games to our casino partners.”

Oddsworks president Larry DeMar added: “Galaxy Gaming Digital is a great company, as well as business partner. We expect our close relationship to grow in the years to come. We are honoured to have them as a business partner.”

Galaxy Gaming president and CEO Todd Cravens commented: “At Galaxy Gaming, we are enthusiastic about creating the best table games and bringing that content to new channels. We are thrilled to be launching our expanding digital portfolio with Oddsworks’ nimble, quick to market execution as well as the principals’ decades of gaming experience.”

Earlier this year, White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, signed a content deal to offer a suite of table games from Galaxy Gaming. Blackjack Player’s Choice are the first game to be added with six side bets of 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Lucky Ladies, Lucky Lucky, Buster Blackjack, and Suit’em Up.

In July, Galaxy Gaming appointed Meredith Brill to its board of directors. Brill replaced William Zender, who resigned on July 1.

Brill is a Canadian intellectual property lawyer and patent agent. She worked with Bereskin & Parr LLP from 1998 to 2008. After that, she became a private investor. She has been a shareholder of Galaxy for some time.

The firm also named Steph Nel as senior vice president of worldwide sales. He leads the company’s sales team and focuses on its expansion.