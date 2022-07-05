Galaxy Gaming launches Galaxy Gaming Digital

The company’s new division is focused on online growth and development.

US.- The gambling content developer and supplier Galaxy Gaming has launched Galaxy Gaming Digital, a division focused on online growth and development. The division includes its proprietary portfolio of table content, the brand-new Galaxy Built games developed in-house, and future digital ventures.

Galaxy’s own ready-to-play igaming RNG titles, Galaxy Built games, will be launched later in 2022. The first collection of these games includes Split to Double Blackjack, Roulette Up, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat, which are all available in land-based casinos.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “The launch of Galaxy Gaming Digital underscores our continued enthusiasm for creating and licensing the best table game content online, just as we have always done for our land-based clients.

“As the omnichannel table games experts, we see tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation by taking an active role in creating our own new content and continuing to work closely with our industry-leading development partners. Along with that, this new division will also be focused on channel expansion, bringing Galaxy titles to new online outlets.”

Recently, Galaxy Gaming announced the launch of Triton Casino Systems, a new table game progressive operating system. It says the system adds new options to improve the casino floor. Galaxy’s new system provides casinos with a variety of configurations, including daily jackpots, real-time progressives, and tiered progressives.

Galaxy Gaming and Aruze Gaming America sign content deal

Galaxy Gaming and the developer of entertainment solutions Aruze Gaming America signed a content sharing deal. Galaxy Gaming´s Bonus Craps was selected by Aruze to integrate into its own craps content.

Bonus Craps is available on the craps game Roll To Win Craps. Using the same footprint as a traditional craps table, Roll To Win Craps allows players to shoot real dice across a 12-foot LED playing field screen.