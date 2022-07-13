White Hat Studios signs content deal with Galaxy Gaming

The first title to be added is Blackjack Players Choice.

The content division has strengthened its US gaming offering by adding casino table games from Galaxy Gaming.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has signed a content deal to offer a suite of table games from Galaxy Gaming. Blackjack Player’s Choice will be the first game to be added with six side bets of 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Lucky Ladies, Lucky Lucky, Buster Blackjack, and Suit’em Up.

Galaxy Gaming receives more than 1.2 billion wagers placed on its Blackjack side bet games per year as a result of distribution across the world in land-based casinos and online casinos.

Andy Whitworth, White Hat Studios CEO, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Galaxy Gaming. This is a perfect relationship as both companies have such a resolute focus on innovation.”

“I’m really excited by our first title Blackjack Players Choice, which is actually a game I’ve wanted to build for years. It gives players true flexibility and choice by allowing them to select which of Galaxy’s side bets they wish to play. We have been blown away by positive operator feedback and are already building operator branded versions of the first game.”

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, added: “As White Hat Studios grows rapidly in the US, we are thrilled to have our world-famous content as part of their prestigious line-up of games.”

Earlier in July, Galaxy Gaming launched Galaxy Gaming Digital, a division focused on online growth and development. The division includes its proprietary portfolio of table content, the brand-new Galaxy Built games developed in-house, and future digital ventures. Galaxy’s own ready-to-play igaming RNG titles, Galaxy Built games, will be launched later in 2022.

In June, White Hat Studios signed a deal with PlayEagle.com to supply online casino content in Michigan. Under the terms of the partnership, White Hat will supplies PlayEagle.com with its European gaming content including slots, jackpots, and full-house games.

White Hat Studios goes live in US with BetMGM

White Hat Studios went live in the US after beginning its deal with its first customer in the region, BetMGM. Titles from European markets, such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders will be available to BetMGM players.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We’re delighted to see our products go live in the US, starting with BetMGM in the great state of Michigan. Our games are tried and tested, and we are confident our content will thrill US players.

