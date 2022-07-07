Galaxy Gaming appoints Steph Nel as senior VP of worldwide sales

Nel will lead the company’s sales team and will focus on its expansion.

US.- The gambling content developer and supplier Galaxy Gaming has named Steph Nel as senior vice president of worldwide sales. He will lead the company’s sales team and focus on its expansion.

With 20 years of experience, Nel started his gaming career in South Africa. He has worked in gaming sales and business development in Africa, UK and now in Las Vegas. Most recently, he served as managing director of the Americas at TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming Todd Cravens said: “As Galaxy Gaming’s product portfolio and market opportunities grow globally, we’ve been focused on continuing to strengthen our team of table games experts.

“Steph Nel is a seasoned gaming professional with a strong background in table games and a proven track record as a sales leader. We’re delighted to have him join our team.”

Nel commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Galaxy Gaming team. I look forward to advancing Galaxy’s market growth with the support of their strong reputation of best-in-class service, a robust customer-focused sales team, and impressive portfolio of world-famous and innovative table games and solutions.”

Galaxy Gaming launches Galaxy Gaming Digital

Galaxy Gaming launched Galaxy Gaming Digital, a division focused on online growth and development. The division includes its proprietary portfolio of table content, the brand-new Galaxy Built games developed in-house, and future digital ventures.

Galaxy’s own ready-to-play igaming RNG titles, Galaxy Built games, will be launched later in 2022. The first collection of these games includes Split to Double Blackjack, Roulette Up, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat, which are all available in land-based casinos.

