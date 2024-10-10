ODDSworks signs content deal with RAW

The igaming provider will bring RAW iGaming’s casino games to US states and Mexico.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider ODDSworks has announced an agreement to add RAW iGaming’s casino games via the BETguard Remote Game Server in US states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Mexico.

Tom Wood, CEO of RAW iGaming, said: “Our collaboration with ODDSworks is an important milestone for RAW iGaming, as it creates a gateway to the North American market for our unique, innovative games. We are very excited to deliver our games to ODDSworks’ customers and their players.”

ODDSworks CEO, Shridar Joshi, added: “There is a tremendous amount of potential in the market waiting to be capitalized on, and we expect to partner with other amazing companies like RAW iGaming moving into the future. ODDSworks is well-positioned to be the go-to place for special, unique online games.”

ODDSworks has appointed Kunal Mishra as chief strategy officer and chief operating officer. Mishra served as chief operating officer – Americas for Bragg Gaming Group, having joined Bragg via its acquisition of Spin Games. At Sping, he held the position of president and chief financial officer.