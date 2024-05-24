ODDSworks names Kunal Mishra as chief strategy officer and chief operating officer

Mishra joins the company from Bragg Gaming.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider ODDSworks has appointed Kunal Mishra as chief strategy officer and chief operating officer. Mishra served as chief operating officer – Americas for Bragg Gaming Group, having joined Bragg via its acquisition of Spin Games. At Sping, he held the position of president and chief financial officer.

ODDSworks president Larry DeMar said: “We are incredibly fortunate to bring a generational talent like Kunal to the ODDSworks’ team. We expect great vision and leadership as we drive forward with new markets and operators.”

Mishra commented: “Having evaluated the opportunities in the iGaming market, I am excited to take on this role to further ODDSworks evolution and momentum. As demonstrated by the company’s progress including an expansion into new markets and focus on delivering high-performing iGaming content – ODDSworks has already established a framework to deliver consistent growth. I look forward to contributing to our long-term success.”

Last year, Oddsworks expanded to Canada. The company deployed its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party game content with Loto-Québec.