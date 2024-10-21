Oddsgate shares strategies for a platform under Brazil’s new igaming market

Mickael Shahinyan, Co-Founder of Oddsgate, says the key to success in the Brazilian igaming market is quickly adapting to changes and implementing innovative solutions that ensure a safe and secure betting environment for all parties involved.

Press release.- The igaming industry in Brazil is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by new regulations to ensure greater transparency, security, and control in the online betting market. In this article, Mickael Shahinyan, co-founder of Oddsgate, outlines the path to regularising its platform.

Companies operating in this sector, such as Oddsgate, are rapidly adapting to meet the legal requirements imposed by Brazilian authorities. With a solid commitment to compliance, Oddsgate has implemented a series of changes to its B2B platform to ensure that its services align with the established norms. Now, the company shares some key strategies.

The importance of adapting to regulations

In early October, through the Ministry of Finance, the Brazilian government took decisive steps to block access to websites that had yet to begin the regularisation process. Only platforms that have started the process or have already adopted the necessary adjustments will be allowed to continue operating in Brazil.

GLI certifications and legal compliance

Companies with GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications, awarded by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), face a more straightforward adaptation process. These certifications indicate that the platform has undergone rigorous compliance testing, eliminating the need for a complete reassessment of the Brazilian market.

Platform providers who successfully passed GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications need to adjust their products to meet the requirements of the Brazilian regulator. Once these changes are implemented, the platform is granted a “federal” designation, indicating compliance with Brazil’s federal online betting regulations.

This streamlined process allows operators with GLI certifications to enter Brazil’s regulated market more quickly while maintaining the high standards required by local authorities.

Mickael Shahinyan of Oddsgate, said: “The GLI Federal certification process is a crucial milestone in ensuring that Brazilian-focused betting platforms meet the most stringent security and transparency standards. Obtaining this certification reinforces the entire industry’s commitment to creating a responsible betting environment for operators and players. With the recent adaptations required by Brazilian regulations, the process continues to move forward steadily, especially for operators seeking federal and state licenses.”

Testing and adaptation schedule

Oddsgate reports that it has initiated changes to its online gaming platform and is undergoing a series of tests to ensure full compliance with Brazilian regulations. This process has already begun and is divided into five key stages:

October 1: API connection stage;

October 8: Successful test data submission;

October 18: Real Data submission and quality check;

October 28: Completion of the initial phase;

November 4: Test evaluation.

The goal is to ensure the platform meets all legal requirements and provides operators and players with a safe and transparent experience.

“Our platform successfully passed the initial compliance stages, including a test on October 8, and we are now preparing the final steps. These tests do not directly certify the platform; they ensure that the company is fully aligned with the established standards. On November 4th, SIGAP will send the analysis results of the reports to approved gaming laboratories,” reports Shahinyan.

Technological innovations for enhanced security

Oddsgate is preparing other significant changes, focusing on technologies improving security and regulatory compliance. Among them:

Facial Recognition User Verification: This technology ensures the correct identification of bettors, preventing fraud.

Financial Traceability: Advanced financial monitoring tools have been integrated to combat money laundering, ensuring full traceability of financial flows.

Behavioural Pattern Detection: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used to identify suspicious behaviours during betting, preventing manipulation and fraud.

Addiction Control: Tools that limit login time and betting amounts are implemented to protect players from addictive behaviours.

Game Segregation: The offering of games will be reorganised according to new tax rules, which establish different tax rates for fixed-odds betting and online casinos.

Security and Transparency: Advanced technologies like geolocation and financial volume monitoring ensure that resources are adequately allocated, providing greater control over platform operations.

Access Restrictions: Minors and individuals directly influenced by sporting events, such as referees and coaches, will have restricted access to prevent conflicts of interest and fraud.

A continuous commitment to compliance

With increasing regulatory pressure, companies must remain committed to compliance and innovation in the Brazilian market and closely follow the evolving regulatory calendar. In Oddsgate’s case, while navigating this phase and helping its customers and partners achieve regulation, the company is already preparing to renew its certifications and licenses for 2025.

The key to success in the Brazilian igaming market is quickly adapting to changes and implementing innovative solutions that ensure a safe and secure betting environment for all parties involved.

With this focus on security, innovation, and compliance, overcoming the challenges of a constantly evolving market is expected to become smoother.