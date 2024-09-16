The company shares various insights related to its strategy.

Opinion.- Oddsgate has shown the importance of careful planning through its expansion initiatives. The company is now highlighting another crucial element of its strategy: effective data management. This has been vital in reducing failures, risks, and losses in the large-scale operations it supports.

A well-structured data architecture is essential for sustaining large-scale operations like Oddsgate’s. The company has invested significantly in its technical team to ensure effective data management. Thanks to its extensive industry expertise, Oddsgate can swiftly and efficiently address complex challenges, demonstrating its ability to adapt and drive continuous innovation.

With cutting-edge technology and solid strategic management positions, Oddsgate is a trusted partner, offering a key differentiator: specialised business consulting services that enhance its clients’ operational success.

Among the most critical aspects of large-scale operations are managing high access volumes and conducting continuous reviews to ensure an excellent user experience, even during peak traffic.

The company understands the importance of mobile usability and believes that betting success depends on having an intuitive, user-friendly front end and a highly functional back end system.The platform’s architecture is designed to create a more convenient, instinctive, and enjoyable betting environment with integrated gaming, payment systems, and affiliate networks. The platform offers a visually appealing interface that loads quickly and engages users.

Critical functions such as processing large volumes of data, including player statistics and team performance data collected from online sports sources, are efficiently managed on the back end.

The ability to provide real-time updates allows players to place bets based on the latest information. At the same time, the robust infrastructure ensures stability even in scenarios of high unpredictability in data traffic – one of the primary causes of platform failures.

Challenges of unexpected traffic and scalability

Tiago Almeida, CEO of Oddsgate, emphasises the importance of being prepared for unexpected challenges: “Influencers and affiliates often fail to launch campaigns as planned, resulting in unexpected spikes in website traffic. For instance, a campaign expected to generate 10,000 hits in a day might occur the following day instead, catching them off guard. Additionally, CRM campaigns can also drive traffic at unforeseen times.”

He added: “These sudden surges in requests can happen anytime, requiring an elastic infrastructure capable of scaling with demand. However, ensuring this is challenging due to latency, especially when servers are far from end users, such as outside Brazil. When multiplied by thousands of simultaneous users, latency can overload the system. The ideal solution is a self-scaling data architecture that prevents issues before support is needed. That’s our focus.”

Continuous growth and solid results

Oddsgate remains confident in its performance, and the CEO emphasises the company’s continuous growth potential: “In large-scale operations, we ensure system integrity, providing secure payment gateways, safeguarding user account and protecting financial data. Our numbers demonstrate our capability to meet these demands.”

In a recent report, the company highlighted its key results from August:

Monthly business volume among partners exceeded €1.3bn;

Over 5 billion bets were processed in a single month;

2.3 million active players with a stable infrastructure and no latency;

More than 24 million deposits and 6 million withdrawals were processed;

Achieved 99.99 per cent uptime for partner sites and the game integration layer.

These results demonstrate Oddsgate’s readiness to take on new, complex, and large-scale operations, further solidifying its leadership position in the market and expanding into new territories that demand even greater attention to data management and operational efficiency.