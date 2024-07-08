NYRA content no longer available on TVG or FanDuel wagering platforms

The New York Racing Association has announced a contractual impasse.

US.- The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has announced that due to a contractual impasse with FanDuel sportsbook and the TVG network, all NYRA content has been eliminated from TVG channels and FanDuel wagering platforms. Pari-mutuel wagering and live video from the ongoing Belmont at the Big A spring and summer meet are not available.

Tony Allevato, NYRA chief revenue officer, said: “NYRA provides the racing content that fuels the profits of out-of-state ADWs like TVG/FanDuel. NYRA must prioritize the overall health of the sport and broader industry here in New York and we will continue negotiations to seek an equitable resolution so that our racing is widely available nationally.”

Tina Bond, president of the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, added: “New York’s horse owners are deeply invested in making the NYRA racing product the best in the country. We staunchly agree that fair compensation for that investment is absolutely imperative. If the New York thoroughbred industry thrives, we all benefit.”