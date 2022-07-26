NuxGame expands offering with Ezugi content agreement

The deal marks further expansion for NuxGame in emerging markets.

Ezugi’s vast games portfolio will be delivered to NuxGame’s innovative platform.

Press release.- NuxGame, the experienced gaming and betting software provider, has announced a content partnership with Ezugi – a Live Casino Supplier that has been part of the Evolution Group since 2018.

The deal will see Ezugi’s vast games portfolio delivered to NuxGame’s innovative platform, allowing its customers to immerse themselves in the vibrant live environment for which Ezugi products are renowned.

Established in 2012, Ezugi has forged a reputation as a significant force in creating leading localised content, operating from various global studios with more than 20 games, and partnering with more than 200 operators across the globe.

The deal marks further expansion for NuxGame in emerging markets, having recently entered a partnership with established online games distributor, QTech Games, as well as CRM automation platform Smartico.ai, as the solutions provider continues its impressive growth trajectory.

Bar Konson, head of sales at NuxGame, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ezugi to our growing partnership network and couldn’t be more excited to provide our customers with the brand’s high-quality content.

“The deal brings considerable value to our business, and we look forward to collaborating with the Ezugi team in the months ahead.”

Pang Goh, business development director at Ezugi, said: “Establishing partnerships with like-minded businesses is the key to our long-term strategy as a specialist provider, and NuxGame is an example of a brand that we share these values with.

“We are excited to see how NuxGame’s customers respond to our products and look forward to seeing how this partnership materialises for both parties.”

NuxGame provides client-orientated solutions to numerous market-leading operators through its turnkey, sport engine, website API, and retail and legal services, delivering flexibility and a personalised approach at low costs.