Nuvei extends partnership with Holland Casino to enable instant payouts

Holland Casino players can now access funds from their gaming accounts immediately via SEPA Instant Credit Transfer.

Press release.- Nuvei Corporation, the Canadian fintech company, announces today it has extended its partnership with Holland Casino Online, a leading iGaming operator in the Netherlands, to provide instant payouts to Holland Casino Online players by integrating SEPA Instant Credit Transfer into its cashier.

Dutch players are now able to immediately access funds from their iGaming account when a request for payout is made via an instant bank transfer. With players no longer prepared to wait hours or even days for payout requests to be settled, offering SEPA Instant transfers is a significant upgrade to an already market-leading deposit and payout experience.

Enabling players to request instant payouts via SEPA is the latest upgrade Nuvei and Holland Casino Online have integrated into the operator’s cashier in 2022.

Nuvei partnered with Holland Casino Online earlier this year as the operator’s principal payments provider, and supported the operator as it launched as the first live platform in the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market.

Nicolas Fleiderman, Manager of Holland Casino Online, commented on the announcement: “We’re thrilled to launch SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, a significant upgrade for our players who want direct access to their funds when they request a withdrawal from their iGaming account at Holland Casino Online.

“We have always been determined to offer Dutch players the best iGaming experience in the market, including superior deposit and payout experiences, which is why we chose to partner with Nuvei to launch our iGaming platform. Being able to offer our players SEPA instant payouts via the same single integration with Nuvei strengthens our cashier proposition even further,” Fleiderman added.

Nuvei President Yuval Ziv said: “Giving players instant access to their funds once they request a payout is a critical element of a market-leading payments experience in the iGaming industry.

“Enabling Holland Casino Online to customize its cashier to offer this to its players demonstrates yet again why Nuvei is the leading payments provider for the global iGaming industry.”